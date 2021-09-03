Fresno County high school teacher accused of rape in sexual relationship with student

A teacher from a high school in Reedley faces rape charges after being arrested on suspicion of having sex with a teenage student, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night.

Krystal Jackson, 39, of Kingsburg was arrested and booked about 8 p.m. following an investigation that began earlier in the day after “detectives received information of Jackson engaging in continuous sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy,” a Sheriff’s Office news release stated.

Jackson was identified in the release as a high school teacher at Mountain View (Independent Study) School in Reedley.

“The investigation revealed that Jackson and the boy met at the Dunlap Leadership Academy,” according to the release. “Over the course of an unspecified amount of time, Jackson had several one-on-one meetings with the student and sexual misconduct took place.”

Jackson was booked on four counts of rape, along with single counts of continuous sex abuse of a child, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts with a child, communicating with a child to commit a felony, and meeting with a child for lewd purposes. Jackson’s bail was set at $215,000.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There is a possibility that there are other victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jose Leon at 559-600-8205 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.