Weather service issues advisory as thunderstorms hit Fresno area wind gusts, pea-sized hail

The National Weather Service issued an advisory on Monday afternoon as thunderstorms descended on the Fresno area, bringing significant wind gusts, lightening and pea-sized hail.

Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare and Central Fresno Counties until 300 PM PDT. https://t.co/Af7p7omHTl #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VOi1PLY23s — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 15, 2021

The advisory, for areas of northeastern Kings and Tulare counties and the central part of Fresno County, was updated several times throughout Monday afternoon. Residents were asked to secure lightweight objects, remain indoors when they hear thunder and reduce speeds when driving in heavy rain.

The weather service is predicting between one-quarter to a half-inch of rainfall through Tuesday morning.

Winter weather advisories have also been issued for the Kern County mountains and the Sierra Nevada, with winds gust expected to reach more than 50 mph and snow levels expected at 3,000-5,000 feet. The Sierra Nevada could see as much as a foot of show above 5,000 feet.

Dark clouds seen over downtown Fresno Monday, March 15, 2021. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com