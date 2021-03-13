More weather coming to the Fresno area. Shaver Lake already blanketed with snow

Snow blanketed Shaver Lake this week, turning the area into a pristine winter wonderland – and more weather is on the way for the mountains and Fresno.

The storm that also hit Fresno and the Valley earlier this week brought between a quarter and a half an inch to the Shaver Lake area, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite a high risk of mudslides where the Creek Fire burned last year, none happened because the storm dropped snow instead of rain, said meteorologist David Spector.

Drone footage by Fresno Bee photographer Craig Kohlruss captures images of snow that fell around the lake and across forests of blackened tree trunks burned by last year’s wildfire.

The area is expected to get more snow Monday morning.

Shaver Lake and other areas above around 4,000 feet could get 5 to 10 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

The same system is expected to bring rain to the Valley floor starting Sunday night, with possible thunderstorms.

Winds will gust to 20 mph before giving way to rain beginning around 4 a.m. Monday and last until 11 a.m. About a quarter of an inch of rain is forecast, with a 50% chance of rain Monday.