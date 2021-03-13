Aircraft reported down in Fresno County as CHP, deputies rush to scene

An aircraft crashed near Laton in rural Fresno County on Saturday afternoon, with initial reports saying the pilot was able to walk away from the scene.

The aircraft, thought to be either a helicopter or small plane, went down just before 2 p.m. near South Clovis and East Blanchard avenues, just north of downtown Laton.

It was not clear if the plane crashed or had a forced landing or if the cause was mechanical or other problems. There was no indication that anyone other than the pilot was onboard.

Multiple lines were knocked down, according to the log, and apparently were electrical power lines. A PG&E crew was said to be en route.

The poles they were attached to were said to still be intact.

An outage was listed in the area on the PGE alerts map, but it was unclear if it was related to the aircraft incident.

