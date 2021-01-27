Highway closure, evacuation warnings come as winter storm hits the Fresno, Valley

As predicted by the National Weather Service last week, an atmospheric river has brought series of winter storms to the Central Valley — and with them, high winds and heavy rain and snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of the Southern Sierra Nevada and a High Wind Warning in areas north of Fresno including Madera and Merced and west toward Los Banos. A Flood Advisory was issued Wednesday morning west of Fresno County, for an area that includes Mendota, Coalinga and Lemoore.

Strong winds on the Valley floor making for a dusty commute through town. If you have to drive today, watch for blowing dust and debris. Turn on your low beam headlights, increase your following distance, and drive at a speed safe for conditions. #blowingdust #limitedvisibility pic.twitter.com/jv7owlSCrv — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) January 27, 2021

On Tuesday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for parts of Road 225 including the area within Sierra National Forest due to to possible debris/mud flows from burn scares left by the Creek Fire. The evacuation warning area includes Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Sagnaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive.

While the debris may not directly impact homes, it could cause damage to roadways and result in homes being isolated from travel routes. The Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to gather important documents, pets, medications and necessities and be prepared to leave immediately

To the south, the California Highway Patrol reported blowing dust and debris making for limited visibility during Wednesday morning commutes in Bakersfield. Interstate 5 was closed over the Grapevine on Wednesday morning, due to snow, with no word on when the route will reopen.

Over 2 feet of snow so far! 26 inches of new snowfall reported up in Tuolumne Meadows by our amazing weather spotters up there braving the elements to get us the weather data. Great job you guys! Here is a picture of them digging their way to the cotton region shelter. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2M6E1qe17U — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 27, 2021

Heavy snowfall in the Sierra

Snow levels were expected around 3,000 feet level on Wednesday morning, and the weather service has already reported more two feet (26 inches) of snow in Tuolumne Meadows. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans is already working to service roads, clear hazards, and assist motorists near Shaver Lake.

CalFire responded to an SUV that went over an embankment on Highway 168 near Littlefield on Wednesday morning. No one was injured and the CHP posted the damage to Twitter as a visual reminder for driver’s to slow down and follow road conditions, including chains where needed.

Wait for it.....

Don’t let the beauty fool you. The snow can be unforgiving to those who are not prepared, not carrying tire chains, and driving too fast.



️driver was uninjured due to properly wearing a seatbelt!!!! See video on Instagram chp_fresno @calfire_fresnocountyfire pic.twitter.com/xJf5YyzTyt — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) January 25, 2021

Rain totals near half-inch in some areas

Rain totals are already adding up on the Valley floor, where area businesses are bracing for the impact of the storm. The Vineyard Farmers Market was closed on Wednesday today because of wind and rain.

The weather service reported 0.33 inches near Clovis over the last 24 hours. That number was 0.45 inches near Merced in Merced County.

The storm is expected to run through Friday, clearing up on Saturday and Sunday. Another system could bring more rain to the area on Monday and Tuesday.