Weather News
Highway closure, evacuation warnings come as winter storm hits the Fresno, Valley
As predicted by the National Weather Service last week, an atmospheric river has brought series of winter storms to the Central Valley — and with them, high winds and heavy rain and snow.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of the Southern Sierra Nevada and a High Wind Warning in areas north of Fresno including Madera and Merced and west toward Los Banos. A Flood Advisory was issued Wednesday morning west of Fresno County, for an area that includes Mendota, Coalinga and Lemoore.
On Tuesday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for parts of Road 225 including the area within Sierra National Forest due to to possible debris/mud flows from burn scares left by the Creek Fire. The evacuation warning area includes Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Sagnaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive.
While the debris may not directly impact homes, it could cause damage to roadways and result in homes being isolated from travel routes. The Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to gather important documents, pets, medications and necessities and be prepared to leave immediately
To the south, the California Highway Patrol reported blowing dust and debris making for limited visibility during Wednesday morning commutes in Bakersfield. Interstate 5 was closed over the Grapevine on Wednesday morning, due to snow, with no word on when the route will reopen.
Heavy snowfall in the Sierra
Snow levels were expected around 3,000 feet level on Wednesday morning, and the weather service has already reported more two feet (26 inches) of snow in Tuolumne Meadows. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans is already working to service roads, clear hazards, and assist motorists near Shaver Lake.
CalFire responded to an SUV that went over an embankment on Highway 168 near Littlefield on Wednesday morning. No one was injured and the CHP posted the damage to Twitter as a visual reminder for driver’s to slow down and follow road conditions, including chains where needed.
Rain totals near half-inch in some areas
Rain totals are already adding up on the Valley floor, where area businesses are bracing for the impact of the storm. The Vineyard Farmers Market was closed on Wednesday today because of wind and rain.
The weather service reported 0.33 inches near Clovis over the last 24 hours. That number was 0.45 inches near Merced in Merced County.
The storm is expected to run through Friday, clearing up on Saturday and Sunday. Another system could bring more rain to the area on Monday and Tuesday.
Comments