Storm warnings: Sierra mudslides, strong winds, more Fresno rain than it’s seen in years

Strong winds with destructive potential are expected to return to the region Tuesday night. Some of the fiercest winds should hit the west side of the central San Joaquin Valley and areas north of Fresno, the National Weather Service said.

These winds are expected about a week after damaging Mono winds ripped through the Yosemite area, felling hundreds of trees that crushed dozens of homes. Yosemite National Park remains closed as a result.

Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Hanford, called the coming winds “probably pretty similar to last week,” but not as strong overall.

Fresno could get 3 inches of rain between Tuesday and Friday, which would be the most rainfall from a single system the area has had in the past three or four years, Ochs said.

A winter storm warning is in effect in the Sierra Nevada and foothills from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Friday, with heavy snow and whiteout conditions possible.

Strong winds returning, expected to hit Valley hardest

Ochs said there’s a potential of more trees being blown down — “especially in the Valley” this time, where the strongest gusts are expected. But wind damage isn’t expected to be as widespread this week.

The strongest winds in the area are expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The west side of the Valley could see gusts of 45-50 mph, which is “probably about as strong as we’ve had in a couple years,” Ochs said. (Gusts in excess of 100 mph were reported last week in the North Fork area.)

Western hills and passes, including Pacheco Pass, could see gusts of around 60 mph, he said.

A high wind warning shows some of the strongest winds in the Valley could hit Madera, Coalinga, Los Banos, Merced and Atwater, Avenal, Mendota and the San Luis Reservoir.

Winds in Fresno will be gusty but not as strong, perhaps 25-30 mph early Wednesday morning, Ochs said. Farther south, the Grapevine might see its strongest winds at around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m.

Ochs said these winds are coming from the south and southeast, “so there probably won’t be so much of a problem in the foothills, but there’s still some strong gusts in the higher peaks.”

Tue Jan 26, 2021 @ 1:59 PM PST: Strong and gusty southeast winds expected in portions of Central CA tonight into Wednesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3Q1qhYWJzm — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 26, 2021

Mudslide warnings in Fresno, Madera counties

Fresno and Madera county sheriff’s offices issued warnings this week about potential mudslides, debris flow and rockfall in and around areas burned by the Creek Fire. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office shared a map of high-risk areas.

Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake and Big Creek are all classified as “extreme risk” areas, along with some locations farther south in Auberry.

“If a storm occurs, the map will activate to display evacuation zones,” Fresno sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said. “These areas will be listed under three headings: evacuate, warning and no evacuation.”

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning Tuesday afternoon for residents in burn-scar areas above Road 225 and Cascadel Road in the North Fork area, including areas within Sierra National Forest.

“Be prepared to leave immediately in case the situation deteriorates,” the Madera Sheriff’s Office announced. “Deputy sheriffs will be checking the water levels of creeks in the area and monitoring the impacts of the storm.”

Ochs said the Weather Service isn’t expecting large mudslides from this week’s precipitation, however.

“We’re not expecting widespread flooding or debris flow,” Ochs said. “It will be more nuisance flooding and ponding on roadways.”

Slides in the Sierra might be more possible in the spring as snowpack is melting, he said.

Winter Storms are here, stay up to date in real time of #CreekFire Risk ZonesThe damage caused by the Creek Fire has... Posted by Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 25, 2021

EVACUATION WARNINGThe Madera County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an evacuation warning for Road 225 between... Posted by Madera County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Rain totals in Fresno, heavy and low Sierra snow

Ochs said much of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties could see 2 to 4 inches of rain from this week’s storm. Farther south, in Kings, Tulare and Kern counties, that rainfall total might be 1-2 inches, Ochs said. Rain is expected to taper off by Friday morning.

Merced County announced locations where people could get sandbags.

The Sierra winter storm warning projects 5 to 10 inches of snow between 2,000 and 4,000 feet in elevation, and heavy snow — 6 to 10 feet — above 4,000 feet.

Snow from this storm should start at low elevations, around 2,500 feet, with the snowline not expected to exceed 5,000 feet on Wednesday, Ochs said. This low-to-high pattern is less common and is associated with sub-tropical moisture and atmospheric rivers.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Fresno had received 1.16 inches of rain in January. The average monthly total for this time is 1.76 inches. Ochs said by the end of the month, Fresno’s rainfall totals for January likely will be above average.

Fresno precipitation totals are far behind for the entire rainy season, however. Since Oct. 1, Ochs said Fresno stands at 2.58 inches. That’s far behind the average rainfall season total for Fresno by now, which is 5.23 inches.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company was bracing Tuesday for more weather-related power outages, and California Highway Patrol cautioned motorists to drive slowly and carry chains in the mountains.

“With rain and snowstorms coming California’s way, the safest thing you can do while driving is to slow down,” CHP said Tuesday. “Wet roadways have less traction and can cause your car to hydroplane. Always drive at a speed safe for the weather conditions.”

A hard freeze proceeded this week’s storm. Madera and Merced had temperatures drop into the 20s early Tuesday.

The storm series is shaping up to be an #atmosphericriver-type event with widespread heavy rain, gusty winds, and heavy, low-elevation snow, and will unfold Tuesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Stay safe, be prepared and have an emergency plan https://t.co/VQef0DvIFl pic.twitter.com/quyKqgXwCJ — Denny Boyles (@PGE_Denny) January 26, 2021

Wait for it.....

Don’t let the beauty fool you. The snow can be unforgiving to those who are not prepared, not carrying tire chains, and driving too fast.



driver was uninjured due to properly wearing a seatbelt!!!! See video on Instagram chp_fresno @calfire_fresnocountyfire pic.twitter.com/xJf5YyzTyt — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) January 25, 2021

With rain and snow storms coming California’s way, the safest thing you can do while driving is to slow down. Wet roadways have less traction and can cause your car to hydroplane. Always drive at a speed safe for the weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/IWH1EDJ2Nm — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) January 27, 2021

With snow in the Oakhurst area, be aware the weight of the snow can cause already compromised trees to fall. In some cases, you may encounter a fallen tree in the roadway. We caution you to drive slow to give yourself time to react to hazards in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/yQCgg5lm2k — CHP Oakhurst (@ChpOakhurst) January 24, 2021

This is a PSA from information I was given by the CHP the severity of the upcoming storm CHP will be in forcing chains... Posted by Huntington Lake Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, January 26, 2021