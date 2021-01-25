Next storm arriving with freeze warning, followed by heavy rain in Fresno, snow in Sierra

Cold winter temperatures will continue in the central San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevada as a major storm system approaches bringing heavy rain and snow.

Tuesday morning will start off with a hard freeze warning lasting from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 26 to 30 degrees in rural areas of the Valley, according to meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher of the National Weather Service.

Late Tuesday evening, a huge storm system is expected to move into the Valley and last until early Friday. Potentially damaging wind gusts are expected in parts of the San Joaquin Valley on Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rains and wind are expected in Fresno on Wednesday and Thursday with lingering rain Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 50s throughout the week.

Bollenbacher said a winter storm watch is expected Tuesday through Friday for a system expected to bring heavy snow into the foothills and Sierra Nevada. The snow level should start around 2,500 feet Tuesday night.

Heavy snow fall is expected to go on from Wednesday morning until Thursday night with light snow on Friday.

After getting hit by Mono winds last week, Yosemite National Park on Monday announced it will remain closed due to the winter storm that could create hazardous conditions, including substantial snow accumulation, falling trees and dangerous road conditions throughout the week.