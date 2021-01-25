Yosemite delays reopening date as staff clears damage and prepares for next winter storm

Yosemite National Park will remained closed through the week as staff works to clear damage from last week’s high winds and prepares for a new winter storm, the park announced Monday.

The popular national park in central California will remain closed until Saturday in order to clear roads and trails, mitigate hazard trees and restore safe conditions following last week’s Mono wind event.

The event caused major damage in the area, toppling hundreds of trees, crushing buildings and causing widespread power outages.

The park is also expected to experience a significant winter storm beginning Tuesday night creating hazardous conditions, including substantial snow accumulation, falling trees and dangerous road conditions throughout the week.

The park had been set to open on Tuesday.

Upon reopening, the park will be open 24 hours a day. Upper Pine Campground is expected to open Feb. 8, and Yosemite Valley Lodge and The Ahwahnee Hotel will open Feb. 5.

Entrances at El Portal Road, Big Oak Flat Road and Hetch Hetchy Road will be open.

Areas south of Yosemite Valley, including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, South Entrance and Wawona Road, will remain closed until further notice.