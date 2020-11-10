Going to Yosemite National Park on Veterans Day? Dress warm, there’s another storm on the way

Those who venture to Yosemite National Park to enjoy the Veterans Day holiday Wednesday should expect clear skies, but icy temperatures.

Temperatures in the Sierra Nevada are not expected to rise above the 50s during the mid-week and anyone planning to remain overnight in the national park will likely find the thermometer dipping into the 30s.

Nor will anyone venturing out escape the effects of COVID-19: The Badger Pass Ski Area is closed for the season, as are shuttles that take hikers to destinations throughout Yosemite Valley.

But the park’s pristine beauty remains for those who go.

Bring a winter jacket, and don’t forget to carry snow chains for your vehicle for winter driving conditions. There isn’t much snow in the park just yet, but as always, Sierra weather turns on a dime, and the National Weather Service is forecasting another storm this week.

On Thursday, the NWS is predicting a 20% chance of rain after 10 a.m. in the valley with the snow level at 4,500 feet rising to 5,900 feet in the afternoon.

Rain and snow at higher elevations is expected to linger daily in the national park through Saturday with daytime highs in the valley around 50.

Wawona Road remains subject to four-hour weekday closures, according to park officials, so Highway 49 and Highway 140 are the best routes into the park.

Tioga Road (Highway 120) and Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park closed last week for the winter storm. Both roads remained closed Monday and were to be re-evaluated for reopening.

