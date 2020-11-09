Creek Fire update: Snow, rain helping firefighters. Here’s the latest on containment

The snowstorm that blessed the central Sierra Nevada with moisture after months without rain continued to aid the Creek Fire effort on Monday.

The fire remained at 379,729 acres and 70% containment on Monday morning because the storm has grounded the mapping mission flights that normally track changes in acreage, according to Sam Harrel, an information officer with the Alaska Incident Management team. But based on visual observation and reconnaissance flights, Harrel reported they hadn’t seen any fire growth in days.

The snow helped by taking out of the equation the fuels that were carrying the fire. It also helped reduce staffing needs.

“Just because of the weather and the high country, there’s not the need for as much equipment or firefighters,” Harrel said. “It wouldn’t be prudent for us to stage the firefighters to keep them on the payroll.”

Instead, crews and equipment are focused on fireline suppression repair on the southern parts of the fire. That involves removing hazardous trees, repairing roads, and returning the fireline to its natural state.

Given the snowy and icy conditions, fire managers ask that the public refrain from driving into the fire area.

The Creek Fire, which has burned portions of the Sierra National Forest in eastern Fresno and Madera counties, is already the fourth-largest wildfire incident in California history. It broke out around Sept. 4, and its cause remains under investigation. Full containment is expected on Nov. 15.

Freeze warnings in Fresno, Tulare

The National Weather Service reports the weekend snowstorm has passed, but San Joaquin valley residents should continue to expect below normal temperatures that dip below freezing overnight. They issued two freeze warnings in the central San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, Los Banos, Mendota, Merced, Madera, Visalia, and Tulare.

The warnings are in place on Monday morning through 8 a.m. and Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., with temperatures dipping low as 27 on Monday and 26 on Tuesday. The cold conditions could kill crops, other plants, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

To prevent water pipes from bursting or freezing, the National Weather Service suggests people wrap, drain, or allow their pipes to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should also be drained and covered.

SQF Complex

The SQF Complex fire stood at 171,032 acres and 80% containment on Monday morning.

Much like the Creek Fire, moisture from the snow and rain is helping slow down fire behavior. On Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service issued a “Patrol and Monitor” status. Suppression repairs would continue when weather permits.