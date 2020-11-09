Brisk weather, but great air, for Fresno area. Another freeze warning lies ahead

A freeze warning for the Central California region was expected to expire early Monday, but the sudden cold snap that struck the region is expected to continue at least through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday morning, snow was on mountain highways, with chain controls on Highway 41 at the 4,000 foot level, according to the California Highway Patrol. Highway 99 was clear at the Grapevine and into Southern California.

“There is “a decent shot at more snow above 5,000 feet,” according to meteorologist Kevin Durfee of the weather service.

And more cold weather, driven south from the Gulf of Alaska, is expected by the weekend, he added.

The good news for the area was the end, at least for now, of poor air quality caused by California’s series of wildfires, including the Creek Fire near Shaver Lake. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District forecast good air conditions for Fresno, Madera, Tulare and Kings counties Monday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Yosemite National Park and nearby spots in the Sierra Nevada are due for some especially cold nights, according to the weather service, with the thermometer expected to dip as low as 14 degrees Monday night and Tuesday morning. Later Tuesday, the high will stay below freezing at 30 degrees.

Fresno’s high Monday is expected to be 53, with an overnight low of 35 and a high Tuesday of 56.