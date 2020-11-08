Weather News
Protect your pets and vulnerable plants. Weather Service is warning of Fresno-area freeze
Fresno pet and plant owners and residents throughout the Central San Joaquin Valley are being put on alert for the next two days as overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.
A freeze warning will be in effect for Fresno from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, meteorologist Carlos Molina said. Pets should be properly sheltered, and frost also can damage or kill cold-weather-sensitive plants.
Temperatures early Monday are expected to drop just under 32 degrees throughout the Valley, then get even colder the following day.
On Tuesday, lows are expected to dip to 27 to 28 degrees. The frost advisory that day will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The forcecast calls for sunny and clear skies, Molina said. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will hover around the 50s, before a slight warm-up into the 60s as the week progresses.
