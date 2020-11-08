Winter weather: After fire and ash, Shaver Lake and Yosemite get first snowfall

It’s not quite winter yet, but it was a white wonderland in Shaver Lake and Yosemite on Sunday with snow powdering the area that saw fire and ash from the summer’s Creek Fire.

Five to 10 inches of snow are forecast before a storm system moves out of the area Monday. It’s one of two that brought rain and snow starting Saturday, said David Spector, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Hanford.

The snow has primarily stuck in areas above 3,500 feet. Those below have seen about half an inch of rain. In higher elevations, like Yosemite National Park, snow levels were expected to reach up to 15 inches during the storm.

The snow and rain is a welcome relief after the central Sierra Nevada experienced dry weather for months and later the Creek Fire.

Spector said this weather is normal for this time of the year with more snow and rain possible by the end of the week.

The Sierra National Forest tweeted that high country wilderness areas experienced just a dusting of snow with the initial weekend storm, “but it definitely helped mellow fire behavior.”

The Sierra National Forest tweeted that high country wilderness areas experienced just a dusting of snow with the initial weekend storm, "but it definitely helped mellow fire behavior."

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of a patrol vehicle outside a Shaver Lake coffee and deli shop with snow-covered ground.

A Twitter user also shared an image from Tenaya Lodge showing snow mounting outside a cabin.

A Twitter user also shared an image from Tenaya Lodge showing snow mounting outside a cabin.

The California Highway Patrol set chain controls at the top of the four-lane portion of Highway 168 as of 8 a.m.

The coming week is expected to produce some cold but dry temperatures for the Sierra and central San Joaquin Valley floor before a weak storm arrives overnight Friday.

Spector said Monday and Tuesday mornings in the Valley could experience temperatures near-freezing. Low temperatures may reach 32 degrees, while highs will hover in the 50s for the next two days, he said.

A freeze warning was in effect for Sunday and Monday night. A winter storm warning was in effect for the higher elevations experiencing snow.

Shaver Lake area is forecast to see highs of 30s Monday with lows in the teens. Yosemite Valley could see highs in the upper 30 degrees with lows in the teens or lower 20s.