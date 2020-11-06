Winter storm rolls into Fresno area, bringing winds, reduced visibility. Rain, snow to come?

Gusty winds blew through much of the Fresno area on Friday, the first signs of a winter storm that is expected to bring rain and snow through the weekend.

Winds surges kicked up dust and reduced visibility in the southern part of the central San Joaquin Valley, near Delano, where the National Weather Service urged those driving along the Highway 99 corridor to use caution. A wind advisory was in place through Friday afternoon.

The San Joaquin Valley Pollution Control Air District issued an air quality alert for Friday and Saturday, directing residents to remain indoors to avoid exposure to particle pollution.

The Air Quality Index reached 239 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. Anything above 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone.

An #airqualityalert is in place through tomorrow afternoon due to high winds and blowing dust Valley-wide. Residents should remain indoors in affected areas, avoiding exposure to particle pollution. #healthcaution pic.twitter.com/eqYjuPLkMs — Valley Air District (@ValleyAir) November 6, 2020

Here is the GOES 17 GeoColor Satellite loop showing the cold front sweeping through the region. #firststormoftheseason #cawx pic.twitter.com/97SGnUKgmc — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 6, 2020

Flooding, mudslides possible Creek Fire area

A winter storm warning is in effect through Sunday in the higher elevations north of Yosemite National Park and Kings Canyon National Park.

This includes areas damaged by the Creek Fire, a region that may now see dangerous mudslides and flooding.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released a map highlighting those area most susceptible. Much like the county’s Creek Fire evacuation map, residents can enter a specific address to see and find the risk level. Yellow indicates “High Risk” and red indicates “Extreme Risk.”

Additionally, the map will activate to display evacuation zones if they become needed.

The map can be found at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office webiste, www.fresnosheriff.org.

Snow possible over the Grapevine

Caltrans is warning of the possibility of snow on Interstate 5 between Los Angeles and Kern counties, also known as the Grapevine. Drivers are being urged to check current conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov before heading out.

️WEATHER ALERT️



Rain is expected this weekend throughout Southern California with a possibility of snow in the mountains and on I-5 between Los Angeles and Kern Counties! Make sure you are prepared by following our driving tips for rain or snow on the road . pic.twitter.com/7LqxNAtKjA — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 6, 2020