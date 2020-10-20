Costa and Cookingham debate on KMPH postponed due to a possible COVID-19 exposure

A televised debate between the two District 16 congressional candidates was postponed due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

KMPH Fox 26 was scheduled to host the debate Tuesday evening between Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, and his Republican challenger, Kevin Cookingham.

The news station announced Tuesday morning the event was canceled in order to protect the workplace. KMPH said it is working to reschedule the debate next week.

Cookingham said in a news release he was exposed secondhand to the coronavirus but feels healthy and has not tested positive for COVID-19. Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, his campaign notified KMPH Monday morning to ensure the health and safety of the news station’s employees and all involved in the debate.

Cookingham said he is eager to reschedule the debate and has cleared his schedule to accommodate it.

Costa in a statement thanked the news station for being responsible and canceling the debate. He said he is praying for Cookingham and his family and hopes they don’t suffer from the virus.

“This is one more example of how important it is for all of us to take this situation seriously and please wear a mask, wash your hands and take care of each other,” Costa said.

District 16 stretches from the northern tip of Merced County, through Madera County and into western and central parts of the city of Fresno.

Costa has held the seat since 2013. Before that, Costa represented the San Joaquin Valley in the 20th District since 2005.

Costa has fended off a number of both Democratic and Republican candidates over the years. In 2018 he beat Elizabeth Heng, and before that he narrowly defeated Johnny Tacherra in 2014 but secured a larger lead against Tacherra in 2016.

Cookingham’s family has roots in agriculture, and he worked many years as an educator in Clovis. He also has been involved in Hume Lake Christian Camps and Hume Lake Charter School.