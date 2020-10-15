Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local Election

Campaign manager claimed opponent retweeted Trump. Twitter users called her out

Rep. TJ Cox is facing criticism from his predecessor and current challenger after a campaign staffer admitted to doctoring a photo on Twitter.

Cox, D-Fresno, is trying to defend his seat against former Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford. Cox beat Valadao in 2018 by fewer than 1,000 votes, and the seat is a top target for Republicans.

Amanda Sands, Cox’s campaign manager, this week tweeted a photo of President Donald Trump’s tweet reading “California is going to hell. Vote Trump!” The photo Sands tweeted said Trump’s tweet was retweeted by an account with the username “David Valadao.”

Other Twitter users pointed out that Valadao tweets from an account with the name “David G. Valadao.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sands then said her “photoshop skills leave something to be desired,” before attacking Valadao’s record in Congress, saying he voted with Trump 99% of the time.

Twitter users accused Sands of lying and spreading misinformation and tweeted to her that they reported her for breaking Twitter policy.

Sands did not respond to a request for comment, and neither did the Cox campaign.

In an emailed statement, Valadao said Sands’ behavior is reflective of her boss.

“Leadership starts at the top. TJ Cox has misled and, in some cases, outright lied to voters about my record during this campaign, and now his staffers are taking his lead,” Valadao said. “The Central Valley needs a leader they can trust and be proud of in Congress.”

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

It’s not the first time the Cox campaign accused Valadao of voting with Trump nearly all the time. In August, Cox aired an ad saying, in part, “…David Valadao sided with Donald Trump 99% of the time — making our life harder.”

Cox’s ads also have targeted Valadao’s record on issues such as immigration and health care.

While many of Cox’s claims about Valadao have been found technically true, they’re also misleading, according to an analysis by McClatchy Washington Bureau reporter Kate Irby.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Brianna Calix
Brianna Calix
Brianna Calix covers politics and investigations for The Bee, where she works to hold public officials accountable and shine a light on issues that deeply affect residents’ lives. She previously worked for The Bee’s sister paper, the Merced Sun-Star, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Fresno State.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service