Mail-in or in-person? Here are tips for voting in Fresno County during COVID-19 pandemic

Make a plan and vote early.

That’s the election advice from Fresno County Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth, who noted ballots began going out on Friday and should be in the hands of voters soon if not already delivered in the mail on Tuesday.

“You need to make a plan to vote is really what the message should be,” she said. “Are you going to go the no-contact voting method — drop box or mail?”

“If you’re going to have an in-person experience, when are you going to go? Where are you going to go?” she continued. “Be very aware that there could be lines there.”

Voter interest rises with presidential elections, like the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The upcoming election also has multiple state and local seats to be decided.

Almost 70% of registered voters turned out in Fresno County in November 2016, when Trump was elected. The voter rolls have grown since then.

There are 481,837 registered voters in Fresno County, according to the latest tally on Sept. 4. That’s almost 45,000 more people registered than in 2016, and about 10,000 more than during the March primary.

Mail-in ballot

Like the March primary, everyone registered in Fresno County will get a mail-in ballot. Those can be marked and returned immediately without postage.

There are also 66 drop boxes around the county that are available 24/7, and routinely checked for security purposes, Orth said.

A good tip for avoiding hangups is to remember to sign the ballot before dropping in the box, Orth said. Voting early also gives the office a chance to correct any issues that come up related to a signature.

In-person voting

For those who want to vote in-person, there are 53 voting centers that will be open Oct. 31 through Election Day, Nov. 3. (Gone are the days of precinct voting.)

In-person voting is already available at the Fresno County Registrar’s Office, 2221 Kern St., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. “It’s a great way to have that in-person experience but to do it quickly and easily,” Orth said.

The centers and the downtown office are controlled by safety guidelines related to the coronavirus — social distancing, mask requirements and routine cleaning. Orth said she expects that for procrastinating voters, those requirements will likely lead to long lines, which are made even longer by the 6-foot buffer between people in line.

Vote early

That’s another reason to vote early.

“It’s a major presidential and statewide election but we are doing it during this pandemic,” Orth said. “The experiences are going to be looking different because it’s of paramount importance that we keep the voters and the workers safe.”

Orth said traffic will be controlled outside her office on Kern Street, between M and L, on Election Day to take ballots from drivers, and she expects a busy day with long lines.

Where to go

Here are some of the more visible spots where drop boxes are taking ballots:

▪ The Fresno Center, 4879 E. Kings Canyon Road

▪ Mary Ella Brown Community Center, 1350 E. Annadale Ave.

▪ Manchester Transit Center, 3590 N. Blackstone Ave.

▪ River Park, 250 Paseo Del Centro

▪ Tower District, 1226 N. Wishon Ave.

▪ Campus Pointe, 3090 E. Campus Pointe Drive

▪ Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St.

▪ Clinton and Brawley Shopping Center, 2450 N. Brawley Ave.

Here are centralized voting centers:

Clovis

▪ Clovis City Utility Building, 1033 Fifth St.

Fresno

▪ Betty Rodriguez Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave.

▪ West Fresno Regional Library Building, 142 E. California Ave.

▪ Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave.

▪ Central California Blood Center, 4343 W. Herndon Ave.

▪ Sunnyside Library, 5566 E. Kings Canyon Road

▪ Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo Ave.

Sanger

▪ Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave.

San Joaquin

▪ Leo Cantu Community Center, 22058 Railroad St.

Selma

▪ Selma Neighborhood Resource Center, 1940 E. Front St., Suite 102

For a full list of drop boxes and voting centers, go to fresnovote.com.

Most of the problems experienced with ballots — or the lack of receiving a ballot — can be solved by calling 559-600-8683. Orth said don’t wait for Election Day to inform her office something is wrong.