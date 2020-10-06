Type your address into our voter guide and get the lowdown on California candidates, issues

Voters undoubtedly have heard much about the presidential election. It often seems as if we’re bombarded with the latest twists and turns in just about every form of media we consume.

The same cannot be said about the rest of the issues on the November 3 ballot, which registered voters across California will receive in the mail. And in many respects, these local candidates and issues have a more profound impact on voters’ daily lives.

If you’re looking for more information on these races, the 2020 Fresno Bee Voter Guide will be an invaluable resource.

We’ve sent questionnaires to dozens of legislative and congressional candidates, as well as local races in Fresno, Madera, Tulare and Kings counties. All you need to do is type in your address to pull up your ballot.

You’ll be able to learn more about the candidates and their backgrounds. We also summarize statewide propositions, which can be confusing for even the most well-informed voter.

If you’re not yet registered to vote, the deadline is Oct. 19. If you miss that date, you can still register in-person at a polling place through Election Day. If you’re unsure about your registration status, you can check it by visiting the California Secretary of State’s website. If you’re not yet 18, but will be on election day, you can also pre-register to vote in California.

You can find more information on how to vote here.

The Fresno Bee sent questionnaires to candidates in various races, but not all responded. The voter guide will be updated as new information is received.