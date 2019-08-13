Local Election
Another Fresno mayor candidate is out of the race. Who’s left?
Elliott Balch talks about his candidacy for mayor of Fresno
Another challenger for Fresno’s mayoral seat has dropped out of the running.
Elliott Balch, the chief operations officer of the Central Valley Community Foundation, posted a message to his Facebook page Tuesday saying he’s exiting the mayor’s race.
“As the campaign has come to life, I have realized that I need to be directing my available time and energy into the health of my family rather than into the campaign,” the 38-year-old’s message said. “I’ve been in to win, and winning would require more time than I am able to commit going forward. Therefore, I am discontinuing our campaign at this time.”
Balch was born and raised in Fresno, graduated from Edison High School and earned a bachelor’s degree at Harvard. He later got his master’s degree from the University of Chicago.
He also worked under former Mayor Ashley Swearengin managing downtown Fresno’s revitalization. Last year, he was a leader in the Measure P campaign to pass a parks sales tax.
Balch joins Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez as candidates who have left the race this month. Still campaigning are Police Chief Jerry Dyer and Fresno County prosecutor Andrew Janz, who announced his plan to run in April.
“I have truly enjoyed campaigning and getting to know people from all around Fresno who care about our city’s future,” the Balch statement said. “In its next mayor, Fresno must have a leader committed to lifting up Fresno’s people, neighborhoods and economy. Prospective candidates have nearly four more months to file papers and run.”
