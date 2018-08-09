Fresno City Council sends parks sales tax initiative to November ballot

The Fresno City Council voted Thursday to send the Fresno for Parks initiative to voters on the November ballot, despite three council members voicing strong opposition to the proposal.

The council heard from dozens of speakers urging them to allow voters to decide on the three-eighths-cent sales tax that will raise $37.5 million over 30 years for clean and safe parks, as well as arts. Supporters voiced how Fresno’s severe lack of parks and green space has held the city back over the years.

The sates tax initiative would raise money that will help “keep young people from riding in the back of (Fresno Police) Chief Dyer’s squad cars,” said Paul Gibson, who owns Guarantee Real Estate.

Supporters gathered 35,000 signatures to qualify the initiative, and Thursday’s city council vote confirmed it for the ballot.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Councilmen Steve Brandau, Garry Bredefeld and Clint Olivier applauded the supporters for their work, but they each said they won’t support the measure in November.