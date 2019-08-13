Early results in Fresno’s special election sees one candidate take an early lead

Here are the candidates for Fresno City Council, District 2 Five candidates are competing to fill northwest Fresno's City Council seat left vacant by Steve Brandau. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote plus one, the election will go to a runoff in November 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five candidates are competing to fill northwest Fresno's City Council seat left vacant by Steve Brandau. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote plus one, the election will go to a runoff in November 2019.

Early returns from Tuesday’s special election showed one candidate jumped out to an early lead.

Mike Karbassi, a 35-year-old small business owner, had nearly 60 percent of the vote when the first results posted at 8 p.m. The initial numbers included mail-in ballots and had no precincts reporting.

Karbassi also far outpaced his opponents in campaign contributions, pulling in $162,938 through the latest required filing period. He pulled down endorsements from the heads of local law enforcement and former mayors.

He said shortly after 8 p.m. it was too early to claim victory.

“We are cautiously optimistic,” he said on Tuesday. “We are going to wait until the dust settles.”

The second-highest vote-getter Lawrence Garcia, a private security contractor, garnered $76,513, according to public records. Early results showed he had more than 15 percent of the ballots.

A candidate can win the seat outright by getting 50 percent of the vote plus one more ballot. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters face off in an election runoff in November.

Two candidates, 42-year-old business attorney Jared Gordon and 26-year-old special needs therapist Oscar Sandoval, each hovered around 10 percent of the votes.

Whoever is ultimately elected will be running all over again next year when the District 2 seat is on the November ballot. The seat was left vacant earlier this year by Steve Brandau, who was elected to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

George Herman, 64-year-old attorney, tallied less than 3 percent, according to the results.

Phil Arballo’s name appeared on the ballot but the small business owner has already announced a campaign to unseat Rep. Devin Nunes from California’s 22nd congressional district.