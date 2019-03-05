Brandau takes commanding lead early in Fresno supervisor race

Steve Brandau has opened up a large lead against Nasreen Johnson and Steve Hosey in the trio’s bid to be the next Fresno County supervisor, early results from Tuesday’s special election show.

Brandau had 10,719 votes to Johnson’s 5,474 and Hosey’s 2,190 with about 10 percent of precincts reporting as of 8 p.m. With 58 percent of the vote and counting, Brandau appears poised for an outright win. If all of the candidates fail to gain a simple majority, a special election for the top-two finishers will be held on June 4.

The candidates are vying to replace Andreas Borgeas, who won election to the California State Senate in November, in county District 2.

Brandau, a Fresno city councilman, entered the race shortly after Borgeas left office. Johnson, the director of marketing and communications for the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, and Hosey, a developer, small business owner and former Major League Baseball player, joined the fray shortly after. Each has been actively campaigning for about two months.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said the election had run smoothly as of 5:30 p.m. and described turnout as “fairly quiet.”

Orth anticipated that nearly all of the ballots for the three contests would be counted by the end of the night. However, any mail-in ballots postmarked with Tuesday’s date and received before 5 p.m. Friday will be counted as they are received.

Orth said the special election will end up costing the county about $250,000.

Clovis City Council

Three incumbents on the Clovis City Council – Jose “Joe” Flores, Drew Bessinger and Bob Whalen – each held large leads over the only challenger for the three at-large seats, Maeketah Rivera.

Whalen had 5,823 votes to Bessinger’s 5,571, Flores’ 5,324 and Rivera’s 1,462 with about 7 percent of precincts reporting. The top three finishers will win election to the council. There will be no runoff.

Coalinga Medical Center

A measure that would allow the board of Coalinga Regional Medical Center to sell the public hospital to a private, for-profit business at fair market value will almost certainly pass, with 1,032 voters choosing “yes” to only 92 “no” votes. Forty percent of precincts have reported in.

The business, Coalinga Medical Center, LLC, intends to reopen the hospital, which closed in June. According to the board’s resolution calling for an election, the hospital has struggled with major financial problems for some time.

Check back for updates.