Emails threaten sexual violence against Fresno supervisor candidate Nasreen Johnson

Fresno County Board of Supervisors candidate Nasreen Johnson received two anonymous emails Monday threatening sexual violence against her, and police have been notified.

Johnson said Wednesday the emails, sent by “rapenasreen@gmail.com” and “deportnasreen@me.com,” were “a temporary distraction” that did not break her focus on the upcoming March 5 special election. She reported them to the Fresno Police Department.

The emails used profanity and referred to her with sexually explicit terms. One ended: “You are going down big time.”

“I imagine candidates for president get threats all the time, but it’s a little surprising to get them in a local race,” said Johnson, who is the only woman in the race and the mother of two young children.

Johnson did not receive any such threats when she ran for the Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees in November, she said.

“This has always been within the realm of possibility,” Johnson said of the threats. “I do see what happens to other women in the public arena, whether it’s entertainment or politics or whatever.”

She continued: “It hasn’t discouraged me. There are some people who are really sick, but I am doing what I need to and look forward to serving my community.”

Johnson faces Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau and small businessman Steve Hosey in the race to fill the District 2 seat left vacant by Andreas Borgeas, who won election to the California State Senate in November.