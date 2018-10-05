Devin Nunes in safe lead over Andrew Janz as ‘Trump looms large,’ new poll shows

A new poll has bad news for Democrat Andrew Janz, who is running against Republican Rep. Devin Nunes in the November election.

Pollsters at the University of California, Berkeley, Institute for Governmental Studies surveyed more than 5,000 likely voters in eight California congressional districts and found that Democrats were “well positioned to capture a number of GOP-held seats considered by neutral observers to be in play in this year’s congressional elections.”

But in the 22nd District, the trend doesn’t hold: Incumbent Nunes, a Tulare Republican, had the support of 53 percent of likely voters, while Democratic challenger Janz had 45 percent.

District 22 includes parts of Fresno and Sanger and Visalia.

In an analysis accompanying the survey results, Poll Director Mark DiCamillo said “the shadow of President Donald Trump looms large over voters in each district and appears to be a reason why a number of these historically Republican-leaning districts are in play.”

Pollsters found a direct relationship between respondents’ support for congressional candidates and their like or dislike of Trump.

In Nunes’ district, 56 percent of polled likely voters approved of Trump’s job performance and 44 percent disapproved.

Just to the north, the poll had good news for Democratic Congressional challenger Josh Harder, who is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham.

In the 10th District, which covers Stanislaus County and part of San Joaquin County, Harder had the support of 50 percent of polled likely voters, while Denham, R-Turlock, had 45 percent.

The poll was conducted Sept. 16-23, and the margins of error are between plus or minus four percentage points and six points, depending on the district.