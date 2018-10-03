Janz campaign against Nunes raises $4.3 million in three months

The campaign for Fresno Democrat Andrew Janz announced Wednesday it had raised $4.3 million between July 1 and Sept. 30 in its bid to unseat Tulare Republican Devin Nunes, bringing Janz’s overall fundraising total to about $7.1 million for this election cycle.

Early in his campaign, the prosecutor had set a fundraising goal of $1 million. He has since emerged as one of the country’s leading fundraisers among House challengers.

The $4.3 million is more than three times what Janz pulled in last quarter ($1.3 million). He hopes to eclipse the $8 million mark by the Nov. 6 election.

It is unclear just how much Nunes raised last quarter, which ended on Sunday. The filings typically become public sometime in the middle of October.

However, given Nunes’ robust fundraising past, the total is likely to approach an eighth digit.

In the spring quarter, Nunes raised nearly $5 million. That brought his fundraising total to a little over $7 million. He began the cycle with $3 million on hand.

The Nunes-Janz race is likely to serve as a prime example of modern campaigning. The candidates for the 22nd District, where the median household income is $57,667, are likely to eclipse $20 million in total fundraising.