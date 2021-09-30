Fresno drops suit over Friant-Kern Canal repairs. Why the city doesn’t want a legal battle

The Fresno City Council voted Thursday to drop its lawsuit against Friant Water Authority.

The council voted 5-1 to drop the suit, filed earlier this month in Fresno County Superior Court. Councilmember Garry Bredefeld cast the lone “no” vote, and Councilmember Mike Karbassi was absent.

The council previously voted to sue the water authority so Fresno water ratepayers wouldn’t be on the hook to pay for repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal needed because Tulare County farmers pumped too much groundwater, causing subsidence.

But earlier this week, the Bureau of Reclamation, which owns Millerton Lake and the Friant-Kern canal, issued a letter to the city saying the city’s water contract required it to pay for operations and maintenance to the canal.

If the city pursued litigation, it likely would be long and cost more than the $2.5 million Friant Water was seeking for repairs.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Councilmember Miguel Arias told The Bee’s editorial board he realized it would better serve Fresno ratepayers to drop the lawsuit.

Bredefeld said he didn’t agree with dropping the lawsuit because he maintained the belief that Fresno ratepayers shouldn’t pay to fix the canal since they didn’t cause the problem.

The Bee reached out to Mayor Jerry Dyer’s administration and Friant Water for comment. This story will be updated.