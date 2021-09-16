Fresno City Council votes to sue water agency over costs to repair Friant-Kern Canal

The Fresno City Council voted Thursday to sue the Friant Water Authority for declaratory relief to protect city ratepayers for paying the price for damage to the Friant-Kern Canal allegedly caused by Tulare County farmers.

The council voted in closed session, with Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Luis Chavez voting no and Councilmember Esmeralda Soria abstaining. City Attorney Doug Sloan announced the vote when the council returned to its meeting from lunch.

City Manager Thomas Esqueda explained that the Friant-Kern Canal failed near Porterville due to subsidence caused by the overpumping of ground water.

Esqueda said the water authority has entered into settlement agreements with those who did cause the damage by overpumping, but the water authority failed to settle for the full cost of the repairs. Friant approached the city of Fresno to backfill that cost, Esqueda said.

“No action taken by the city of Fresno caused the damage to the Friant-Kern Canal,” he said. “Nothing we ever did caused that. The request by Friant to fund the repairs for the damages that weren’t caused by the city provides no benefit to the city.”

Esqueda pointed out that Fresno residents are behind on their water bills to the tune of $14 million, “more than the annual budget for most of the irrigation districts that are involved in this program,” he said.

City officials negotiated with the water authority to make payments for the repairs that would result in some benefit for the city, but negotiations never reached a resolution, Esqueda said.

The Bee reached out to Friant Water Authority for comment. This story will be updated.