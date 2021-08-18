Republican Larry Elder coming to Fresno for Newsom recall campaign. Here’s the latest

Republican candidate Larry Elder will be in Fresno on Sunday to pitch his campaign to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to multiple sources.

The conservative talk radio host is one of the leading candidates in a crowded field to try to unseat Newsom, a Democrat. His team confirmed Elder is visiting the Fresno area this week.

His visit is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Clovis Unified School District’s Performing Arts Center, 2770 E. International Ave. on the Clovis North Educational Center campus, according to the performing arts center’s calendar.

The event also was confirmed by Fred Vanderhoof, chairman of the Fresno County Republican Party. The local conservative group has not thrown its support behind any specific candidate.

“We’re putting out information for any Republican candidate coming to Fresno,” Vanderhoof said. “We are not endorsing.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Elder has lent voice to the issue of school choice, when parents can apply to a school rather than be assigned one by where they live. The funding for the child also follows them to that school.

He has advocated for a minimum wage of zero dollars, and argued police are not more likely to be violent with Black people than any other person .

It remained unclear Wednesday if any other high-profile people wil attend Elder’s visit. His campaign said details will be made available later in the week.

The Republican recall card is cramped. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblymember Kevin Kiley and businessman John Cox are some of the other more visible candidates who have made multiple visits to the Fresno area.

Some polling has Elder in the lead.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The election

The Sept. 14 election asks voters to decide on whether to recall Newsom with a “yes or no” vote. Voters can also pick which candidate they’d like to be the next governor if Newsom is recalled.

Fresno County ballots began going into the mail on Monday on their way to all registered voters.

More than 50% of voters must answer “yes” to the recall before Newsom is replaced. Even those who vote “no” can choose a replacement on the ballot, according to elections officials.

California’s 21 million registered voters are 46% Democratic and 24% Republican. About 2 million people signed the recall petition.

Voting centers begin opening on Sept. 4 in Fresno County with more opening their doors on Sept. 11. Those are for anyone who wants to vote in-person.