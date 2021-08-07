Republican recall election candidate critical of Newsom during visit to Clovis

California Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley visited Clovis on Saturday as part of his tour to become California’s new governor.

As expected, Kiley criticized current Gov. Gavin Newsom, particularly for his decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kiley promised to build water construction projects.

And he vowed to never shut down schools ever again, which generated a standing round of applause from those who attended the rally at the Clovis Senior Center.

“Gavin Newsom has made it clear that he is ready and willing to shut down our schools again,” Kiley said. “Let me tell you, if I am your governor, that will not happen.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kiley, a three-term state assembly member who represents Rocklin, is among the leading candidates to possibly replace Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election.

Kiley, 35, is also the only member of the state Legislature on the ballot.

He made sure to elaborate on his ideas to improve water storage for farmers while talking to the Clovis audience.

Kiley also addressed the concerns that occurred under Newsom during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic that led to stay-at-home mandates for businesses being labeled essential and nonessential.

“If elected governor, I will choose abundance over scarcity,” Kiley said. “Indeed, the people of California have already made that choice. They overwhelmingly voted for new water storage in 2014. They understand that years of wetness and dryness are endemic to our climate.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“So I’m introducing a constitutional amendment that will allocate 2% of the state’s general fund every year for water construction projects until we increase the annual supply of water to California’s farm and cities by five million acres feet.”

He also questioned the reasons behind the Newsom’s mandates to stay at home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“During Covid-19, Newsom took this corruption to new levels,” Kiley said. “Huge no bid contracts were awarded to the governor’s top donors.

“Powerful interest, including Hollywood, were exempted from lockdown, as small businesses died in droves.”

“Worst of all,” Kiley added, “this governor expelled millions of kids from their classrooms longer than any state. while his own kids were an in person private school.

“Inflicted untold harm on a generation of young people. he lowered your child, your grand child’s life expectancy and why? ... If that is not a betrayal of the public trust, i don’t know what it is. If that is not grounds for removal, I don’t know what it is.”