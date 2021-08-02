Elections

Fresno County’s recall ballots coming soon. Here are dates and details you need to know

California’s registered voters are about two weeks away from getting their mail-in ballots for the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The recall election is Sept. 14 and here are some important dates and details.

Where the recall stands

California’s 21 million registered voters are 46% Democratic and 24% Republican. About 2 million people signed the recall petition.

A Berkeley IGS/Los Angeles Times poll released Tuesday showed that 47% of likely California voters support recalling Newsom, while 50% oppose removing him during his first term.

But, many voters — nearly 70% — also say the recall is a waste of money, according to a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California. The Department of Finance estimates the state and county costs to reach $276 million.

Voters remain convinced that it’s a good idea for the California Constitution to provide a way to recall elected officials like the governor, with 89% in favor of the ability. They are split on whether the standards should be raised.

