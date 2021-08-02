Elections
Fresno County’s recall ballots coming soon. Here are dates and details you need to know
California’s registered voters are about two weeks away from getting their mail-in ballots for the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The recall election is Sept. 14 and here are some important dates and details.
- The ballots are mailed out about 29 days before the election in each county, which is around Aug. 16.
- Ballot drop boxes will also open Aug. 16, and the last day to register to vote is Aug. 30.
- The ballot has two questions. The first is a “yes or no” question on whether to recall Newsom. The second question is a vote one who should be his replacement.
- More than 50% of voters must answer “yes” to the recall before Newsom is replaced.
- Even those who vote “no” can choose a replacement on the ballot, which will only come into play in the event that Newsom is recalled.
Recall candidates don’t need a majority to win as long as they’re the top vote-getter in the election.
- Like any election, the ballots will be counted up to seven days after Sept. 14 assuming they are postmarked by Election Day.
- Voting centers begin opening on Sept. 4 in Fresno County with more opening their doors on Sept. 11. Those are for anyone who wants to vote in-person.
Where the recall stands
California’s 21 million registered voters are 46% Democratic and 24% Republican. About 2 million people signed the recall petition.
A Berkeley IGS/Los Angeles Times poll released Tuesday showed that 47% of likely California voters support recalling Newsom, while 50% oppose removing him during his first term.
But, many voters — nearly 70% — also say the recall is a waste of money, according to a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California. The Department of Finance estimates the state and county costs to reach $276 million.
Voters remain convinced that it’s a good idea for the California Constitution to provide a way to recall elected officials like the governor, with 89% in favor of the ability. They are split on whether the standards should be raised.
