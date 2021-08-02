Fresno County’s recall ballots coming soon. Here are dates and details you need to know

California’s registered voters are about two weeks away from getting their mail-in ballots for the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The recall election is Sept. 14 and here are some important dates and details.

The ballots are mailed out about 29 days before the election in each county, which is around Aug. 16.

Ballot drop boxes will also open Aug. 16, and the last day to register to vote is Aug. 30.

The ballot has two questions. The first is a “yes or no” question on whether to recall Newsom. The second question is a vote one who should be his replacement.

More than 50% of voters must answer “yes” to the recall before Newsom is replaced.

Even those who vote “no” can choose a replacement on the ballot, which will only come into play in the event that Newsom is recalled.

Recall candidates don’t need a majority to win as long as they’re the top vote-getter in the election.

Like any election, the ballots will be counted up to seven days after Sept. 14 assuming they are postmarked by Election Day.

Voting centers begin opening on Sept. 4 in Fresno County with more opening their doors on Sept. 11. Those are for anyone who wants to vote in-person.

Where the recall stands

California’s 21 million registered voters are 46% Democratic and 24% Republican. About 2 million people signed the recall petition.

A Berkeley IGS/Los Angeles Times poll released Tuesday showed that 47% of likely California voters support recalling Newsom, while 50% oppose removing him during his first term.

But, many voters — nearly 70% — also say the recall is a waste of money, according to a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California. The Department of Finance estimates the state and county costs to reach $276 million.

Voters remain convinced that it’s a good idea for the California Constitution to provide a way to recall elected officials like the governor, with 89% in favor of the ability. They are split on whether the standards should be raised.