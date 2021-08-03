This big political shift happens every 10 years. Here’s how you can take part in Fresno

There are two meetings on redistricting on Wednesday — one for a statewide commission and one for the Fresno County version — and officials are looking for input from voters and anyone else interested.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission plans the meeting to collect input from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday virtually at http://videossc.com/CRC/.

The statewide meeting is for Zone F, which includes Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare counties.

The Fresno County redistricting public workshop is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fresno High School, 1839 N. Echo Ave. That meeting can be attended virtually over Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91508233781.

The Fresno County version will be held once in each of the county’s five districts. The other dates and locations are at www.co.fresno.ca.us/resources/redistricting.

Every decade, after the federal government publishes new U.S. Census information, California must redraw the boundaries of electoral districts so that the state’s population is evenly allocated among the new districts.

The drawing of the lines can affect how each district is made up demographically.

When the commission draws up boundaries, there are a number of guidelines it must follow. For example, the districts must not break up any communities of interest, each district must be relatively equal in population, the borders must be contiguous and a few other rules.

Cities and counties are supposed to do their own research for drawing up maps, but California Citizens Redistricting Commission officials say they are asking for information on the communities of interest from the communities directly.

Here are the main questions the commission will ask of residents:

Begin with your county or city. Mention the street names and significant locations in your neighborhood that identify the area of that community. What are your shared interests? What brings you together? What is important to your community? Are there nearby areas you want in your district? Nearby areas you don’t want in your district? Why or why not? Has your community come together to advocate for important services, better schools, roads or health centers?

No registration is necessary. The call-in number for the statewide meeting to provide public input is 877-853-5247.

The Fresno County number is 669-900-6833 or 408-638-0968. English speakers should when prompted enter: 915 0823 3781. Spanish speakers should enter: 972 9616 6702.