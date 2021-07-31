Fresno airport says fuel shortages may be a problem again. How to check for delays

The Fresno Yosemite International airport warned passengers Saturday to check with their individual airlines about delays related to fuel shortages, a problem that has dogged the West this month.

A tweet from the airport’s official account said gas shortages have been an issue at many airports.

“NOTICE: Please be advised that due to high fuel demands and fuel delivery disruptions many airports in the West are being impacted and your flight may be affected. Please contact your airline for further updates.”

The tweet directed passengers to the airport’s information page, which lists all of the airlines, how to reach them and how to look for delays.

It was not immediately clear how many airlines with service in Fresno were delayed or at risk of being delayed.

Supply problems for Chevron Corporation at Fresno’s airport in June and July forced some airlines to divert departing flights to other airports to fill their tanks before they could continue on to their destinations.

The problems became public June 30 as airport passengers complained on social media about delays airline customer service representatives said were due to a lack of fuel for departing jets.

The fuel concerns prompted airlines to divert, delay or cancel more than 20 flights between June 30 and July 4.

Chevron Corporation, which has contracts with American Airlines and United Airlines for fuel in Fresno, said earlier this month labor shortages and a lack of drivers to move fuel were a key factor.

The rapid pace of recovery from the pandemic now includes a pent-up demand for air travel after a 2020 that kept most folks from traveling.

Because many truck drivers who had no work during the pandemic have apparently found other jobs, there have been scattered reports of fuel shortages across the country.

American Airlines and SkyWest Airlines confirmed earlier this month that lack of fuel had been a factor in canceling flights.