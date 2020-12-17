Fresno’s Measure P sales tax increase to fund parks has passed, appeals court rules

Justices with California’s Fifth District Court of Appeal overturned an opinion Thursday from a lower court on Fresno’s parks tax ballot measure, ordering the lower trial court to declare that Measure P passed.

Measure P on the November 2018 ballot proposed a 3/8-cent sales tax that would’ve generated $37.5 million annually for 30 years for Fresno parks and cultural arts. Measure P received about 52% “yes” votes.

The city of Fresno contended the ballot measure needed a two-thirds majority to pass, while Fresno Building Healthy Communities in its lawsuit said only a simple majority was needed. Measure P received 52% voter approval.

The appellate opinion, authored by Justice Mark W. Snauffer, analyzed Proposition 13 and Proposition 218, two tax laws, and previous cases.

The justices ruled that Prop. 13 fails to mention election code that a local initiative can take effect when it garners a majority of votes cast. The opinion also determined that Prop. 218 does not apply to voter initiatives.

The opinion was supported by a recent case in San Francisco where a court ruled that a business tax for homeless services, which passed by 61% of voters, was constitutional because it was put on the ballot by citizens, rather than an elected body.

Building Healthy Communities reaction

Sandra Celedon, CEO and president of Fresno BHC, said that the ruling validates and reaffirms Fresno’s young people.

“They were right all along,” she said. “Ultimately this case has been about funding for parks that truly create opportunity and contributes to the wellbeing of everyone in our city.

“But more broadly, it’s about democracy and whose voice counts, and who gets to make decision for the people,” she said. “As the appellate court indicated, the people get to make decisions for themselves. And in Fresno, the majority has already decided that parks are worth investing in.”

The city of Fresno and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association now can decide if they want to fight the ruling. The Bee asked city officials for comment and will update this story.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told The Bee the City Council will take up the matter on its first meeting of 2021, but he did not elaborate on what action the council would consider.

On Twitter, Arias called the decision an “early Christmas gift to all city of Fresno kids.”

“The time for lawsuits is over,” he said. “Let’s now get to work on fixing and building new parks. Our children and neighborhoods deserve nothing less.”