A Fresno group is taking the city to court. They’ve filed a lawsuit over Measure P

Fresno Building Healthy Communities filed a lawsuit Friday morning against the city of Fresno, a day after the City Council did not take action to approve Measure P, a parks sales tax on the November ballot.
Fresno BHC contends in its lawsuit that the city is unjustly requiring a two-thirds majority vote approval for Measure P, which received 52 percent voter approval.
BHC argues since Measure P was a citizen-led initiative, it doesn’t require the same approval as a government-proposed tax.
“We cannot let the city of Fresno disregard the voices of residents and young people who have led the #Parks4All movement for the last several years,” said Sandra Celedon, president and chief executive officer for Fresno Building Healthy Communities.
“The law is clear, citizen-led initiatives, like Measure P, require a simple majority and a majority of Fresnans support more and better parks.”
This story will be updated.
