A Fresno group is taking the city to court. They’ve filed a lawsuit over Measure P

By Brianna Calix

February 01, 2019 11:50 AM

Measure P may have failed, but city parks still need funding

Sandra Celedon, President/CEO of Fresno Building Healthy Communities, talks on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019, about Measure P, the parks initiative that failed in November, and the need of funding for city parks still remains.
Fresno Building Healthy Communities filed a lawsuit Friday morning against the city of Fresno, a day after the City Council did not take action to approve Measure P, a parks sales tax on the November ballot.

Fresno BHC contends in its lawsuit that the city is unjustly requiring a two-thirds majority vote approval for Measure P, which received 52 percent voter approval.

BHC argues since Measure P was a citizen-led initiative, it doesn’t require the same approval as a government-proposed tax.

“We cannot let the city of Fresno disregard the voices of residents and young people who have led the #Parks4All movement for the last several years,” said Sandra Celedon, president and chief executive officer for Fresno Building Healthy Communities.

“The law is clear, citizen-led initiatives, like Measure P, require a simple majority and a majority of Fresnans support more and better parks.”

Brianna Calix

Brianna Calix covers Fresno’s city government for The Bee, where she works to hold public officials accountable, analyze city policy and inform readers how city hall decisions might affect their lives. She previously worked for The Bee’s sister paper, the Merced Sun-Star.

