Buttigieg’s Fresno town hall is sold out. But here’s how to see the presidential candidate

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security.

Presidential hopeful Peter Buttigieg’s televised town hall next week at Fresno State is sold out, but there’s still a way people can meet him.

A meet and greet with Buttigieg will be held June 3 in downtown Fresno at the Tuolumne Hall just prior to the town hall.





Doors for the event will open at 10:30 a.m., and is schedule to start at 11 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

Buttigieg then will hold the town hall at 4 p.m. at Fresno State. The meeting will be aired on MSNBC during the hour-long talk show “Hardball”, which is hosted by Chris Matthews.

Tickets for the event were free and were gone within an hour of being announced.

TUNE IN: On Monday June 3rd, @PeteButtigieg joins us for a Hardball Town Hall live from @Fresno_State!



Are you in the area and want to attend our Town Hall? Get your tickets here: https://t.co/xBipNc2j7R pic.twitter.com/1SColDpRrF — Hardball (@hardball) May 23, 2019

Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and has been noted for being the first openly gay candidate to run for the presidency.

He is one of 24 Democrats running in 2020 and the second candidate to stop through Fresno.