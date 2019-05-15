Pete Buttigieg to campaign in Fresno in bid to unseat Trump from White House

‘I believe in the freedom to’: Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg outlines his values Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay major party candidate to run for president. Republican Fred Karger ran for president in 2012.

Another U.S. presidential candidate is coming to Fresno.





Three years after Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders each held rallies in Fresno to inspire and score votes, Pete Buttigieg will come to Fresno on June 3 to hold one of his first town hall meetings.

Earlier this month, Julian Castro was the first 2020 candidate to visit Fresno.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Fresno town hall was revealed Wednesday night during the Chris Matthews “Hardball” show on MSNBC. Specific time and location have not been announced.

Buttigieg, 37, is considered among the early favorites for the Democratic nomination in a field of more than 20 candidates that notably includes former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Buttigieg (pronounced Boot-edge-edge) is the mayor of South Bend, Ind. He has made national headlines for being one of the first openly gay people to run for president.

We've got another town hall coming up! On June 3rd, @PeteButtigieg plays #Hardball live from Fresno. Mark your calendars. pic.twitter.com/up6OH0IBiC — Hardball (@hardball) May 15, 2019

He is also half the age of the two most well-known names in the Democratic field, 76-year-old Biden and Sanders, 77.





Buttigieg’s platform is “Freedom, Security and Democracy.”

A lengthy story in Time magazine that profiles Buttigieg suggests he needs to connect more with Hispanic and black voters “who have so far appeared unimpressed with his campaign.”

Such a theory might explain why Buttigieg chose Fresno for a town hall meeting.

According to the 2010 Census, Fresno is 46.9% Hispanic and 8.3% black. Fresno’s white population is the largest at 49.6%.