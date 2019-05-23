That Pete Buttigieg MSNBC townhall will be at Fresno State. Here’s how to be part of it

‘I believe in the freedom to’: Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg outlines his values Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security.

Official details have been announced for Pete Buttigieg’s televised town hall – one of the first such meetings for the 37-year old Democratic presidential candidate.

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. June 3 inside the Dennis and Cheryl Woods Theatre at Fresno State. It will be hosted by MSNBC’s Chris Matthews and air live, starting at 4 p.m. Those interested in attending can register online at eventbrite.com

TUNE IN: On Monday June 3rd, @PeteButtigieg joins us for a Hardball Town Hall live from @Fresno_State!



Are you in the area and want to attend our Town Hall? Get your tickets here: https://t.co/xBipNc2j7R pic.twitter.com/1SColDpRrF — Hardball (@hardball) May 23, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and close promptly at 3:30 p.m. Guests must remain on site for the duration of the taping.

Seating is first-come, first-served.

No promotional or political affiliation displays or clothing will be permitted.

Buttigieg (pronounced Boot-edge-edge) is one of more than 20 Democrats running to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020 and the second candidate to stop through Fresno. Julian Castro visited Fresno earlier this month.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg has made headlines for being the first openly gay person to make a serious bid for the presidency.

He’s also a millenial and much younger than the other known Democratic candidates, notably 76-year-old Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, who is 77.