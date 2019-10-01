McClatchy is hiring reporters in California. Here are our Fresno Education Lab job openings

SHARE COPY LINK

McClatchy is building a team of journalists to shine a spotlight on the education issues that are critical to the advancement of San Joaquin Valley residents, with a specific focus on Fresno. We believe the Education Lab can help increase the number of college graduates and skilled workers in the area, which is key to economic mobility and a stronger community.

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA

The Fresno Bee

Engagement Reporter: We’re launching an ambitious and impactful project in the Central Valley, and community engagement will be key to its success. The Fresno Bee is searching for an engagement reporter to join a team of four that will focus on improving educational outcomes for local students. As an Engagement Reporter, you will serve as a conduit between key stakeholders, parents, students, readers and our team of reporters. Learn more and apply here.

Early Education Reporter: Our project is focused on improving educational outcomes for local students. To help achieve this, we’re searching for a reporter to cover early education through K-12. How do we change this trajectory and quicken the pace of advancement in educational outcomes? Answering these and related questions are at the center of the Education Project and its mission to provide revealing, solutions-oriented journalism. Learn more and apply here.

Higher Education Reporter: Our ambitious journalism project in the Central Valley is also in need of a reporter to join the project and cover higher education. As an Education Project reporter, you will be one of two beat reporters on a four-person team. Both reporters will work closely with an engagement reporter, who will help build new communication channels and facilitate deep outreach through crowd-sourcing and in-person gatherings. Learn more and apply here.

Education Editor: We’re also searching for an editor to lead our impactful Central Valley project. Education is a key driver of economic mobility everywhere, and especially in the Central Valley, where the gap between rich and poor families continues to grow at a faster rate than elsewhere in the state. As Education Editor, you will serve as a leader for a team of three reporters. You also will serve as a bridge for key stakeholders, parents, students, readers and The Bee’s news reporters, videographers and editors. Learn more and apply here.