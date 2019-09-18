Learn more about the Fresno Bee’s Education Lab

The Education Lab is an ambitious editorial initiative that shines a spotlight on education issues critical to the advancement of San Joaquin Valley residents, with a specific focus on Fresno.
We believe that improving educational attainment, and ultimately increasing the number of college graduates and skilled workers in the area, is key to economic mobility and a stronger community. Locally-based journalists with a single focus on education can help document progress, bring accountability where needed and amplify successes.
Our goals are to increase civic discourse on educational attainment across the valley and ultimately to improve education outcomes. To fulfill the lab’s goals, a small team of journalists is dedicated exclusively to covering education and engaging with the community.
Support the Lab
Support the Education Lab by donating to the Impact Media Fund at the Central Valley Community Foundation.
The Foundation established the Media Fund in the spring of 2019 to identify problems, curate and interpret data, educate and engage citizens, amplify local voices, break down barriers, develop viable solutions, socialize ideas, measure and track progress, improve accountability, and drive transformation.
The Media Fund exists to manage and fund projects and programs that drive transformation and improve our community through research, community engagement and education, solutions-based and investigative journalism, and storytelling throughout California’s six-county Central San Joaquin Valley. Funding for the Media Fund comes from a variety of public, private, and/or philanthropic sources.
Donate now
Founding Contributors
Central Valley Community Foundation
Central Valley Foundation
The James Irvine Foundation
The California Endowment
State Center Community College District, Dr. Paul Parnell
California State University, Fresno, President Joseph I. Castro
Murray and Francine Farber
Paul Gibson and Joan Eaton
Comments