Learn more about the Fresno Bee’s Education Lab

The Education Lab is an ambitious editorial initiative that shines a spotlight on education issues critical to the advancement of San Joaquin Valley residents, with a specific focus on Fresno.

We believe that improving educational attainment, and ultimately increasing the number of college graduates and skilled workers in the area, is key to economic mobility and a stronger community. Locally-based journalists with a single focus on education can help document progress, bring accountability where needed and amplify successes.

Our goals are to increase civic discourse on educational attainment across the valley and ultimately to improve education outcomes. To fulfill the lab’s goals, a small team of journalists is dedicated exclusively to covering education and engaging with the community.