Fresno Unified board votes to censure trustee Terry Slatic

FUSD trustee Terry Slatic listens as many spoke against him at the Fresno Unified School Board meeting Thursday, July 18 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Unified School District board of trustees voted 6-0 to censure board member Terry Slatic Wednesday, during the first board meeting of the school year.

The censure contends Slatic broke bylaws that say trustees are “expected to govern responsibly and hold themselves and the superintendent to the highest standards of ethical conduct … and understand the distinctions between board and staff roles.”

The censure prohibits Slatic from attending internal staff meetings and require him to notify school administrators. He will have to sign in as a visitor whenever attending a school campus and be required to have an escort.

The censure also removes Slatic from committees or leadership roles as a trustee until he completes an anger management program.

Slatic has been under scrutiny for much of his time on the board. Fresno Unified has spent more than $100,000 paying for investigations into his conduct in the nearly eight months since he was sworn in, district documents show.

Private investigators have looked into three incidents involving Slatic’s behavior at Bullard High.

The completed investigations involve incidents with an Army recruiter, a wrestling coach and one in which Slatic grabbed the backpack of a Bullard student and an altercation ensued.

Now the board is looking at another investigation, following Slatic’s behavior at a Bullard High cheer practice in July.

