Fresno State ranked among the top 25 universities in the nation

Washington Monthly has ranked Fresno State as one of the top 25 universities in the country for the third year in a row.
Fresno State is No. 24 on the magazine’s list of the top 30 national universities and is the only California State University school to appear on the list. Harvard University took the top spot.
The magazine says its rankings were established to counter the U.S. News & World Report rankings, “which reward wealth, fame, and exclusivity.”
“We thought the nation needed exactly the opposite: smart, well-run colleges that enrolled students from all walks of life and helped them earn a high-quality diploma at an affordable price,” the article accompanying the list says.
Fresno State has appeared on the list before. Last year it was ranked 17th and in 2016 the school was ranked 25th.
University president Joseph Castro said Fresno State is proud to represent the California State University system on the list.
“These types of national distinctions are possible when we choose to be bold in all that we do at Fresno State,” Castro said in a news release from the university. “Every day on campus and in the community, we encounter students and alumni who are using the opportunities provided at Fresno State as a launching point to advance in their lives and achieve their goals.”
Earlier this month, MONEY Magazine also ranked Fresno State as one of the 100 best schools in the country, at No. 66 overall.
