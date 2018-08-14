Fresno State named one of the 100 best schools in the country

MONEY Magazine has named Fresno State as one of the 100 best universities in the country based on factors that point to “affordability, educational quality and alumni success.”
The magazine put Fresno State at No. 66 overall and No. 41 among public colleges. The rankings were determined through analyzing 26 data points like tuition costs, graduation rates and alumni earning to determine the schools that provided the best value for families’ investment.
“College is now the second-largest financial expenditure for many families, exceeded only by the purchase of a home,” the study said. “So it isn’t surprising that parents and students are taking a hard look at the costs and payoffs of any college they consider.”
University spokeswoman Lisa Boyles said she hopes the ranking is a point of pride for students and alumni.
“Fresno State provides students from the Central Valley and beyond with quality, cost-effective educational opportunities that incorporate high-impact experiences to ensure their success. Being included in national rankings of higher education institutions is one way we measure our success in achieving that goal,” Boyles said.
Fresno Pacific University also made the ranking, which included over 700 schools nationwide. The private Mennonite school came in at No. 209.
