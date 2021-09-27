Why many Fresno-area schools will change start times year and why some already have

file photo Merced Sun-Star file

Good morning! It’s Monday, Sept. 27.

Schools across California will have a later start time next year. Senate Bill 328, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, requires California middle schools beginning in July 2022 to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools to begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Ed Lab’s higher education reporter Ashleigh Panoo has the latest on how this new bill will affect students and how parents and school staffers feel about the change.

DeviousLicks TikTok challenge spreads to Fresno-area schools?

It looks like a Tik Tok trend is inspiring kids to steal bathroom dispensers. The #DeviousLicks trend on Tik Tok encourages bathroom vandalism and theft. Participants could face serious consequences, including suspension, expulsion, and legal repercussions. We have the latest on how the trend is happening locally.

Another Fresno school considers name change

Another local school could have its name changed. Central Unified is putting together a committee made up of community members to discuss the possible name change of Polk Elementary.

The campaign to change the name was started by Malachi Suarez, a student at Polk, after working on a project on the history behind President James K. Polk, the school’s namesake. Report for America Reporter Melissa Montalvo has the full story on why community members want the name changed.

Reedley flight school gets $1 million to buy planes

Last but not least, have you ever dreamed of becoming an airplane pilot? Reedley Community College Maintenance Technology and Flight Science Program will become more affordable. The school received a $1 million check which they will use to purchase airplanes.

We have the latest on the program and how the money will help lower the cost of tuition for students.

