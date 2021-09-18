School vandalism spike linked to social media trend? It could cost Fresno parents money

A hand soap dispenser, right, was stolen from a bathroom at San Luis Obispo High School, likely as part of the “devious lick” TikTok trend in which students steal school property or commit acts of vandalism on campus.

Schools in Selma, Clovis, and Fresno have all seen a rise in vandalism, and a new viral trend on the social media site, TikTok, may be to blame.

The “Devious Licks Challenge” has been trending across social media, inspiring students to destroy and steal public school property.

“About mid-morning (Thursday), we were notified there were acts of vandalism at one or more of our high schools. Later we became aware that there was vandalism at the middle school,” Selma Unified director of state and federal programs Norma Barajas-Ruiz told the Education Lab on Friday.

Barajas-Ruiz said there are currently no videos showing who was responsible for the vandalism at Selma schools, but the district is investigating.

The consequences for damaging property could include criminal charges. Student families could be on the hook for the cost of the damages as well, school officials said.

Fresno Unified communications officer Nikki Henry told the Education Lab that some schools at Fresno Unified have also seen vandalism, but the schools are unsure whether the damage is linked to the viral social media trend.

Henry said a message was sent out to high school principals to inform them of the rise in vandalism at schools.

“Please use this opportunity to talk to your student about the severe consequences of participating in any activity that involves stealing or damaging school property. With trends like this one, students do not typically realize the serious consequences or threat to the safety of our schools and community until it’s too late,” the message sent to FUSD principals said.

Clovis Unified has also seen a rise in public school destruction. CUSD Chief communications officer Kelly Avants said there have been a “handful” of incidents involving “minor damage such as removal of things like soap dispensers or hand sanitizer.”

“Vandalizing or thefts from school campus come with serious consequences for students and their families. It’s not a joke. It’s illegal,” Avants said.

Taking time away from school

The repercussions of the dangerous trend could not only cost thousands of dollars in repairs, but it can also take precious energy and resources from teachers and schools.

Schools across the Central Valley are already stressed as teachers and students navigate in-person learning during the latest coronavirus surge.

On Wednesday, teachers from the Fresno Teachers Association spoke in front of the school board meeting, describing the struggles teachers and students face this school year and said morale was suffering.

