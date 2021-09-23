Why earning a pilot’s license at this Fresno-area college could soon be a little cheaper

Earning a pilot’s license at Reedley College could soon get a little cheaper after the school purchases new planes with $1 million in newly secured state funding.

Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula helped secure the funding in California’s budget to “expand job training and career opportunities in the region.”

Arambula, D-Fresno, announced the funding during a press event Wednesday morning for the college’s Maintenance Technology and Flight Science Program.

“Right here in Reedley and the Central Valley, we are at the forefront of the next generation of jobs. I was impressed with the innovative nature that Reedley was creating,” Arambula said. “I wanted to be able to support it by returning with resources. Our communities will have better opportunities for jobs.”

The newly appointed funds will go towards buying airplanes that can fly for the flight science program. Currently, prospective pilots receive their flight training off-campus in Fresno, which drives up student costs.

Education Lab newsletter Exploring the early education, K-12 and higher education issues critical to our community. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Students enrolled in the flight science program must pay $60,000 tuition to complete the two-year program. Community college students receive less federal and state funding, making it hard for low-income students to finish the program.

“Most of the students that want to enter the flight science degree and become professional pilots can’t afford to do it. If a student maximizes all the state financial aid and all of the federal financial aid, it only covers the first half of the degree,” Flight Science program coordinator John Johnson told the Education Lab.

Johnson said many students take out loans to finish the program, an option that isn’t always available to lower-income students.

“Most of the residents in the Central Valley don’t know anybody that can get a $30,000 loan. So most of the students that want in the program, and are qualified and would do really well, they can’t get in because of the cost,” Johnson said.

By buying their own airplanes, Reedley College’s flight science program could lower student costs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“This is the number one thing we can do in this program for the success of students,” Johnson said. “I’m not saying this is the only step we need to take, but this is a huge step.”

Buying their own airplanes would also benefit current students commuting to Fresno to obtain their flying hours.

“If they can move the program over to Reedley airport, that would benefit us greatly, not only in the commute time but also in the time invested between going from work over to the college,” student Sean McReynolds told the Education Lab.

More Pilots needed

The Flight Science program at Reedly College began in 2018. Currently, the program has 21 students.

The investment in Reedley College comes as the airline industry faces a worldwide pilot shortage, according to airplane manufacturer Boeing, which launched a partnership with the college last year to help train more pilots.

The company projects a shortage of pilots for the next 20 years.

“Right now, there is a demand from industry to create both pilots and mechanics working on planes. There are not enough people trained in those fields,” Arambula said. “If we’re able to create those programs and support the career technical education by resourcing it and creating those opportunities here, it’s our community who will be at the forefront of those opportunities.”

A timeline for when tuition could be lowered wasn’t available Wednesday.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab here.