Why tech giant Samsung wants to give these Tulare school students thousands of dollars

A group of Tulare Union High School students recently took home top honors at the national Samsung Solve for Tomorrow engineering competition.

The students, led by teacher Erik York captured the Community Choice Award for their device that uses artificial intelligence to alert drivers about other vehicles, approaching intersections, and traffic lights, among other features.

The Tulare-based robotics team finished the competition’s top 10 and, along with winning the Community Choice Award, claimed about $80,000 in prize money.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” said lead student engineer Jayen Bhakta. “I’m still in shock that a company like Samsung has awarded us a win.”

At least some of the prize money will help the school purchase laptops for students.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest is a national competition that gives students real-world problems to solve. Before entering the competition, York and his students experimented with artificial intelligence and felt the competition would be an excellent opportunity to flex their new skills.

STEM education is growing in importance in our country. According to the U. S. Department of Commerce, STEM occupations are growing at 24%, while other occupations are growing at 4%. STEM degree holders have a higher income even in non-STEM careers.

STEM education also has other benefits. It teaches kids critical thinking, teamwork, and communication skills.

“A big role of our STEM program is to expose students to the different careers that are available in STEM. Different aspects of engineering and manufacturing, so we are putting a lot of those skills and a lot of those job opportunities in the hands of the students. It’s a hands-on course where they are using a lot of the materials,” York said.

“This is further than we initially thought we ever could go. We set the bar so that next year’s kids can hopefully go even higher and hopefully win the grand prize of $130k,” Bhakta said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Fresno's newest school gets its name

Fresno Unified newest school will be named after philanthropists Francine and Murray Farber, but not everybody is happy with the decision.

Meet the new president of Fresno State

Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval was appointed as the new president of Fresno State by the CSU board.

Why are UC Merced researchers Tweeting 'CovidPoops?' It's for science

How can we regularly keep track of COVID outbreaks? According to scientists, the answer is "study poop."

Wastewater analysis can help give communities an accurate account of how many people have COVID, including asymptomatic people.

