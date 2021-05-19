Fresno’s newest school named for Farbers, other candidates get campus buildings

Fresno’s newest school campus, which is expected to be built by the summer of 2023, will be named after four people.

Fresno Unified School District board members voted 5-2 to name the alternative education campus after Francine and Murray Farber. The adminstrative building will be named after Dolphas Trotter, the early education center will be named after Dolores Huerta, and the career and technical training building will be named after Roger Tatarian.

A total of four buildings will be built on the 12.5 acres of land on Ventura Avenue and 10th Street, which used to be a juvenile hall center. Trustees Veva Islas and Terry Slatic cast the no votes.

Hundreds of community members submitted names to a district survey, Tatarian receiving the most bids at 929. There was a huge push in the Armenian community to name the campus after Tatarian, in part because there isn’t any FUSD campus named after somebody in the Armenian community.

Tatarian, who grew up in the neighborhood where the new campus is being built, graduated from Fresno State in 1938 with a political science degree. Tatarian began his journalism career at the United Press International, a worldwide news organization and competitor of the Associated Press.

After retirement, he taught journalism at Fresno State for 15 years and did some newspaper consulting for various papers, including The Bee, where he also had a regular column. Tatarian passed in 1995 at the age of 78. A year later, a book of his essays was published, “Day of Mourning, Day of Shame.”

Three other candidates also had the highest votes - long-time FUSD educator and administrator Dolphas Trotter received 116 bids. He was also the first Black principal at Edison High School.

Francine and Murray Farber, a couple who moved from the East Coast to Fresno in 2003 to be closer to family, received 88 votes. During their time in Fresno, they have given FUSD students more than $100,000 in college scholarships and have launched various programs that benefited thousands of young people.

Trustee Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas, who represents the area where the campus will be built, and her husband Fresno City Council member Luis Chavez have publically supported naming the new building after the Farber’s. Chavez, who was also an FUSD school board member, sent a letter to the district on Monday that said “there is no one more meritorious” than the Farber’s.

“The Farber family did not have to invest in that community/school, as the odds were not in favor of a great success rate, yet that is the reason they did,” Chavez wrote. “They never gave up on our neediest children.”

The Farbers also contributed to The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab.

Holland Locker, who passed at age 61 in January 2019 after a battle with cancer, had the fourth most votes, 68. He was a teacher, coach, and administrator for the district and served as an assistant superintendent for 15 years. He also helped oversee art, activities, and athletics for the district. He was also an active member of the Association of California School Administrators.

There were 1,672 suggestions submitted after 149 people or geographical locations.

How did Dolores Huerta make the cut?

About 20 people spoke during public comment. About half a dozen people demanded the district reopen its survey because they have the right to participate. Multiple people also said this is an example of how the district has historically disenfranchised Hispanic, Latino, and Spanish-speaking families.

“I understand this is how you’ve always done it,” said Carmen Zamora, a parent leader for Fresno’s Go Public Schools. “That does not mean it’s the right way. This is not ok. You must include other families who speak languages other than English.”

Zamora said she knows more than 60 parents she works with that did not receive the survey the district sent out.

Jonasson Rosas suggested one of the buildings be named after Dolores Huerta, a long-time civil rights activist from Kern County, because

Fresno Unified’s newest campus

The campus sits on Ventura Avenue and 10th Street and will house students from Cambridge High School, J.E Young Academic Center and the eLearn Academy. Employees in district departments, including early learning, special education, the department of prevention and intervention, and professional learning, will also be on at the facility.

Students at all three schools will have access to the resources at the new campus, including CTE pathway programs and service-learning experiences. CTE programs will focus on technology, business, and engineering. Night classes also will be offered.

FUSD purchased the 12.5 acres in October 2018 for $1.2 million. The district has $60 million in Measure M funding to complete the project, but the final price won’t be known until after the bidding process.

The district is expected to recommend a bid to the school board in the fall, and the soon-to-be two-story building is expected by the summer of 2023, in time for the 2023-24 school year.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.