Clovis Unified announces graduation plans for class of 2021. Here’s how it will work

Clovis Unified announced graduation plans for seniors on Wednesday, which will include each high school having one ceremony for all of its graduating class.

Graduates will be spaced out on stadium fields and attendees will sit on both sides of the bleachers due to social distancing requirements.

Graduates will receive six tickets for family and friends to attend the ceremony, officials said. The events will also be livestreamed.

The schedule is as follows:

May 26 Clovis East High School, Lamonica Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

May 27 Clovis High School, Lamonica Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

May 28 Alternative Education, Mercedes Edwards Theatre, 1:30-6 p.m.*

May 28 Clovis Adult Education, drive-thru in parking lot, 9 a.m.*

May 29 Clovis Online School, Mercedes Edwards Theatre, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.*

June 1 Clovis North High School, Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 Clovis West High School, Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

June 3 Buchanan High School, Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

*Individual student graduations.