Education Lab

Clovis Unified announces graduation plans for class of 2021. Here’s how it will work

Clovis Unified announced graduation plans for seniors on Wednesday, which will include each high school having one ceremony for all of its graduating class.

Graduates will be spaced out on stadium fields and attendees will sit on both sides of the bleachers due to social distancing requirements.

Graduates will receive six tickets for family and friends to attend the ceremony, officials said. The events will also be livestreamed.

The schedule is as follows:

*Individual student graduations.

