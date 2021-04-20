Fresno, Kings counties moved to orange tier of COVID reopening

Fresno and Kings counties took another step toward reopening more businesses and expanding operations at others on Tuesday, each earning a place in a less restrictive tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening program.

The counties in the central San Joaquin Valley advanced from red Tier 2 of the color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy into orange Tier 3. Tier 2 indicates “substantial” spread of COVID-19 among residents in a county, while Tier 3 represents “moderate” transmission of the virus.

The California Department of Public Health announced the tier assignments Tuesday morning.

Under Tier 3, businesses that have previously been allowed to open for indoor operations in the red tier can further expand to use more of their indoor capacity. Examples include restaurants can increase service in their dining rooms to 50% of capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Movie theaters also can boost their seating from 25% under red-tier restrictions to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Museums also are able to expand their indoor attractions to 50% of capacity. Retailers that have faced a 50% capacity cap under red Tier 2 now have no capacity limits under orange Tier 3. But the same operational modifications that apply to all tiers and business sectors – including requirements for staff and customers to wear face masks and other safety precautions including physical distancing – continue to apply.

Fresno and Kings counties join Tulare and Mariposa counties in the orange tier. Madera and Merced counties remain in red Tier 2 of the state’s framework.

The tier assignments are based on two key measures: the number of new cases that arise each day over the course of a week and calculated as a rate per 100,000 residents, and the percentage of residents tested over the course of a week whose results come back positive for COVID-19. Tuesday’s tier assignments were based on cases and tests for the week ending April 10.