Find out what Fresno teachers say parents need to know as schools reopen during COVID-19

Tyler Tuck, a Clovis North junior, shows his support during the Save Our Kids rally at City Hall, March 6, 2021, for reopening Fresno Unified schools. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Know someone who also cares about these important education issues?

Forward this newsletter to a friend or colleague - and they can sign up here.

.........

Hello education readers,

Schools in Fresno County are starting to reopen, and teachers are beginning to receive vaccinations.

Some middle school and high school students have already returned on a hybrid model, while other students continue distance learning.

But not everybody thinks that’s a good idea. Across Fresno County — and the rest of the nation — parents are split on whether they feel it’s safe to return their kids to classrooms.

Join us March 9 at 3 p.m. (that’s tomorrow!) as The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab presents “Back to School: Q&A on COVID Safety” — a discussion with teachers and a physician with the county public health department on what parents should know about school reopenings, as well as continued distance learning.

Fresno Bee Education Lab reporters Isabel Dieppa and Monica Velez will moderate the virtual live Q&A.

The panel:

Michelle Kusch, teacher at Clovis Unified

Heather Miller, teacher at Edison High

Manuel Bonilla, president at Fresno Teachers Association

Dr. John Zweifler, family physician and consultant with the Fresno County Public Health Department

We are taking questions in advance from the community.

You can submit your question via the RSVP link below.

»» RSVP and submit your question here

What: Back to School: Q&A on COVID Safety

When: 3 p.m. March 9

Where: This free event will livestream on fresnobee.com’s homepage, and on Facebook and YouTube.

Support the community-funded Education Lab and its journalists. Here’s how to donate.

Fresno politicians push local schools to reopen faster

Dozens of parents, teachers and students stood outside Fresno City Hall on Saturday alongside Councilman Garry Bredefeld as he called for Fresno Unified to open its doors to all children immediately — condemning the superintendent and teachers union for “a year of sheer destruction for our children.”

Read the full story by the Ed Lab’s Ashleigh Panoo here.

Fresno’s Central Unified schools to start reopening classrooms earlier than expected

Students in transitional kindergarten through the sixth grade will return April 12. Secondary students might return as early as April 19, the district said. Priority will be given to seniors and students with special needs.

Check out the full story here.

Many Fresno-area college educators out of work during pandemic

Due to a decline in enrollment at community colleges nationwide, hundreds of part-time instructors at the State Center Community College District are without a job this semester,

Read the full story here.

Fresno-area community colleges get new interim chancellor

Doug Houston, current chancellor of Yuba Community College District, will temporarily lead Fresno City College, Madera, Reedley, Clovis Community colleges, and their satellite campuses while the board undergoes the hiring process to find a permanent chancellor.

Here’s the complete story.

We need your help

The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab wants to know whether textbooks and access codes are a barrier to your college education.

Students in the U.S. spent an average of $413 on required materials during the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the National Association of College Stores. About 28% of students didn’t buy at least one of their required materials, citing price as the biggest reason.

Please take this survey and share it with other students.

JOIN THE ED LAB’S NEW FACEBOOK GROUP

We are excited to unveil the Ed Lab Newsroom Facebook group. This group is a virtual lab where reporters meet and interact with members of the Fresno-area community. The purpose of this group is to create a hands-on space where we engage on education issues impacting children, parents, and teachers, and where we can learn more about educational needs in the San Joaquin Valley.

We are excited to host weekly lives and informative workshops to help inform and discuss education issues in the valley. Join our group!

Have any good news, grants, competitions, or call-outs? Let us know! We would love to highlight your work and exciting projects. You can submit projects, educational contests, or resources at edlab@fresnobee.com.

ASK THE ED LAB

Do you have an education question you’d like for us to answer? Have a story tip? Contact the Ed Lab team at edlab@fresnobee.com.

Like this newsletter? Forward to a friend. They can sign up here.